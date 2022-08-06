Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Announces Earnings Results

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$28.64 million for the quarter.

Shares of ESN opened at C$0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$52.52 million and a PE ratio of -4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.86. Essential Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.44.

About Essential Energy Services

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers completion, production, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

