Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Announces Earnings Results

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$28.64 million for the quarter.
Essential Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of ESN opened at C$0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$52.52 million and a PE ratio of -4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.86. Essential Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.44.
About Essential Energy Services
