Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.35-$14.55 EPS.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $312.82.

ESS stock opened at $278.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.14. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $250.62 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

