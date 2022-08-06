ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX) Shares Up 1.7%

ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.08. 12 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.

