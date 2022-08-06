ETHPad Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, ETHPad has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. ETHPad has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $5,240.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHPad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00620616 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015432 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ETHPad Coin Profile
ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ETHPad
