ETNA Network (ETNA) Hits Market Capitalization of $279,429.59

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0231 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $279,429.59 and approximately $55,292.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ETNA Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.66 or 0.00623799 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00015053 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance.

ETNA Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETNA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETNA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETNA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETNA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETNA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.