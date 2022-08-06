Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2022

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLOGet Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Evelo Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Evelo Biosciences Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $150.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evelo Biosciences

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 27,397,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $39,999,998.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,698,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,999,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

See Also

Earnings History for Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.