Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Evelo Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Evelo Biosciences Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $150.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evelo Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 27,397,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $39,999,998.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,698,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,999,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.