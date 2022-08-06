Everest Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.34 Million (ID)

Everest (ID) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Everest has a total market cap of $8.34 million and $51,741.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can now be purchased for $0.0715 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Everest has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00620616 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015432 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg.

Everest Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

