EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

EVOP opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 669.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $33.86.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.59 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,387,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,488,596.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $808,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

