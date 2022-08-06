Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Trading Down 2%

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating) dropped 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $121.01 and last traded at $121.01. Approximately 275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.50.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.07.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

