ExclusiveCoin Reaches Market Cap of $62,384.91 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $62,384.91 and $166.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 39% higher against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002545 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000307 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000409 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.