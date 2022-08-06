Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.11%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $102.52. 7,379,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $217.72.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.63.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

