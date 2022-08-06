Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a mkt perform rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $102.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.78 and its 200 day moving average is $151.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.26%. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading

