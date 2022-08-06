FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Plans $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

FactSet Research Systems has a payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to earn $14.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock opened at $423.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $389.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.34. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,482,202. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 19,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $407.50.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

