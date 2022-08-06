Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17) Stock Price Down 4%

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). 9,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 10,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.67.

Get Fair Oaks Income alerts:

Fair Oaks Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.82%. Fair Oaks Income’s payout ratio is currently 52.07%.

Fair Oaks Income Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.