Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target Increased to C$860.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$845.00 to C$860.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FRFHF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Fairfax Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $517.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of $363.48 and a 1 year high of $575.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.00.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

