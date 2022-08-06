FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Sells $1,331,940.00 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $234.89 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $282.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.31 and a 200-day moving average of $221.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

