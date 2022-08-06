Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-$7.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.615-$14.700 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.83 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.74-$1.78 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.23.

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $97.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,425,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $135.62.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

