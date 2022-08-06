Financial Comparison: Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) versus Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) and Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and Capgemini, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 0 0 N/A Capgemini 0 0 6 0 3.00

Capgemini has a consensus target price of $219.00, indicating a potential upside of 468.39%. Given Capgemini’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capgemini is more favorable than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.2% of Capgemini shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.9% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and Capgemini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -206.79% -145.12% -111.65% Capgemini N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cerberus Cyber Sentinel and Capgemini’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $15.14 million 26.09 -$39.15 million N/A N/A Capgemini $21.49 billion 1.55 $1.37 billion N/A N/A

Capgemini has higher revenue and earnings than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Summary

Capgemini beats Cerberus Cyber Sentinel on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy. It also provides applications and technology services that helps the clients to develop, modernize, extend, and secure their IT and digital environment using the latest technologies, as well as offers local technology services in cloud, cybersecurity, quality assurance, testing, and new technology fields. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing and transactional services, as well as installation and maintenance services for its clients' IT infrastructures in data centers or in the cloud. It serves various industries, including consumer goods and retail; energy and utilities; banking, capital markets, and insurance; manufacturing and life sciences; public sector; telecommunications, media, and technology; and services. Capgemini SE has a strategic partnership with CONA Services LLC to develop digital solutions for the consumer products industry and retail customers. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

