Financial Contrast: Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) & Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Rating) and Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Ecoark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% Ecoark -38.77% -41.24% -25.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sundance Energy Australia and Ecoark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Ecoark shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Ecoark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy Australia and Ecoark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A Ecoark $25.60 million 2.17 -$9.93 million ($0.80) -2.64

Ecoark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Volatility and Risk

Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, meaning that its share price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecoark has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sundance Energy Australia beats Ecoark on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

About Ecoark

Ecoark Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solution businesses in the United States. It engages in the exploration, production, and drilling of oil and gas properties in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, as well as provides transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations. The company also provides freshness management solutions for fresh food growers, suppliers, processors, distributors, grocers, and restaurants. In addition, it offers Zest Fresh solution, a cloud-based post-harvest shelf-life and freshness management solution that matches customer freshness requirements with actual product freshness and reduces post-harvest losses; and Zest Delivery solution, which provides real-time monitoring and control for prepared food delivery containers, and helps delivery and dispatch personnel to ensure the quality and safety of delivered food. Further, the company is involved in financial activities, including investing in various early stage startups. Ecoark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

