FintruX Network (FTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $575,568.21

FintruX Network (FTX) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $575,568.21 and $172.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

