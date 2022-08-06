FIO Protocol Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $33.30 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002515 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000179 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002115 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 805,326,008 coins and its circulating supply is 603,673,097 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

