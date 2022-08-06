Fireball Price Up 0.5% This Week (FIRE)

Fireball (FIRE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Fireball coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.33 or 0.00014346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fireball has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Fireball has a market cap of $65,443.02 and $46.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fireball

Fireball is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,666 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

