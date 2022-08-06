First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0061 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.006.
First Majestic Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.9%.
First Majestic Silver Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AG opened at $8.05 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,268,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,654,000 after acquiring an additional 205,369 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 740,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 546,230 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 362,626 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 121,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 208,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 48,995 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.