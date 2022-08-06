First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Raised to C$14.25 at Cormark

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
FR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.29.
First Majestic Silver Stock Performance
TSE:FR opened at C$10.38 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$8.12 and a one year high of C$18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,460.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.87.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$591,000. Insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $366,715 in the last ninety days.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
