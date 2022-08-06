First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Raised to C$14.25 at Cormark

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$12.50 to C$14.25 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

FR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$11.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.29.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

TSE:FR opened at C$10.38 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$8.12 and a one year high of C$18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,460.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.87.

Insider Activity

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$198.67 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.5199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$591,000. Insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $366,715 in the last ninety days.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.