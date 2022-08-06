First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) Stock Price Down 5%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN – Get Rating) shares were down 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.72 and last traded at $23.76. Approximately 123,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 482,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.33.

