First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Holdings Boosted by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 1.1% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned 0.14% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $14,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $44.39. 545,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,212. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.35.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

