Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-$6.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.46.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,537. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,224,609 shares of company stock worth $113,982,154 and sold 49,000 shares worth $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fiserv by 94.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

