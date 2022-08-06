Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.09%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Floor & Decor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.65-$2.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.65 to $2.80 EPS.
Floor & Decor Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $11.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,369,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,994. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.83.
Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 990,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,236,000 after acquiring an additional 64,616 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,580,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,279 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,431,000. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 23.4% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 153,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Floor & Decor
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Floor & Decor (FND)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.