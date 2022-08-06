Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.09%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Floor & Decor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.65-$2.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.65 to $2.80 EPS.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $11.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,369,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,994. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.83.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 990,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,236,000 after acquiring an additional 64,616 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,580,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,279 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,431,000. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 23.4% in the first quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 153,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Floor & Decor

FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.07.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

