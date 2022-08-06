Flow (FLOW) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $236.10 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00011315 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $236.10 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flow has traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flow Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,390,757,889 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

