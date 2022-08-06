FlypMe Reaches One Day Volume of $2,530.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (FYP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $660,836.78 and $2,530.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,252.10 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003634 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00132223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033537 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00062086 BTC.

About FlypMe

FYP is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FlypMe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

