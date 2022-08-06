FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.18-$2.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.51 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.70 EPS.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.33. 834,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.18. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $140.99.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in FMC by 34.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after buying an additional 318,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,312,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 52.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after buying an additional 137,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.