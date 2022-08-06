Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FMX. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.71.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance
Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day moving average is $73.32.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
