Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FMX. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day moving average is $73.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 874.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 195,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after buying an additional 28,572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,811,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after buying an additional 72,928 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

