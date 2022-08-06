Forbes J M & Co. LLP Buys 228 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $535.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.44. The company has a market cap of $500.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

