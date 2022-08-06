Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $864.51 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $743.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $842.10. The company has a market cap of $902.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $859.50.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.