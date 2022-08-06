Forbes J M & Co. LLP Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $272.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.36.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.69.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

