Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 1,214 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.61 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.18.

