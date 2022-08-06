Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Centene were worth $14,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Centene by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,158,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,433,000 after purchasing an additional 495,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Centene by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,329 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,241,000 after buying an additional 1,317,451 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,414,000 after buying an additional 500,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Price Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $93.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.09. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $94.58.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Barclays started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.