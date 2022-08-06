Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,565,000 after acquiring an additional 46,914 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $646,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,233,000 after acquiring an additional 108,196 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $553,637,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $164.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

