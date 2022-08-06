Forsta AP Fonden Has $13.12 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,563,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after buying an additional 1,257,916 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.