Forsta AP Fonden Has $13.40 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $191.17 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.99 and a 200 day moving average of $183.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of -241.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

