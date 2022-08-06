Forsta AP Fonden Has $14.28 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Moderna were worth $14,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $31,288.14. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,622,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,987,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $31,288.14. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,622,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,987,262.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 606,029 shares of company stock valued at $91,997,025 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna stock opened at $186.84 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.85. The company has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.35 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

