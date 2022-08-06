Forsta AP Fonden Has $14.86 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $14,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 680,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,600,000 after buying an additional 73,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average is $53.49.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

