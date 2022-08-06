Forsta AP Fonden Has $15.23 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 105,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $63.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

