Forsta AP Fonden Has $16.49 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,183,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after buying an additional 23,002 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $167.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.72.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.