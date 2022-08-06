Forsta AP Fonden Has $17.78 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $17,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Moody’s stock opened at $311.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $251.01 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.25.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

