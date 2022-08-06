Forsta AP Fonden Has $45.47 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $45,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in Salesforce by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CRM traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $189.98. The company had a trading volume of 103,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,289. The firm has a market cap of $189.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,746,419. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.