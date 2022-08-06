Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in McKesson by 9.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in McKesson by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in McKesson by 1.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Argus cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.85.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $1,799,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $996,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,628 shares of company stock worth $23,779,745. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCK opened at $346.69 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $192.38 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

