Forsta AP Fonden Sells 2,600 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 97.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

ADI stock opened at $177.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $1,192,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $1,192,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,331.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

