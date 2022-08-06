Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $132.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

