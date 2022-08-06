Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $379.98 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.38.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

